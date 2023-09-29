COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second time this year, superstar hip-hop rapper Drake has postponed his concert in Columbus.

Originally, Drake announced he would perform twice at The Schottenstein Center with shows on July 1 and 2. After his July 2 concert was canceled in May due to a scheduling conflict, his July 1 show was rescheduled for Oct. 9. On Thursday evening, Ticketmaster listed the show as postponed with no date or time listed.

“A new date is being finalized and details will be announced in the coming weeks,” wrote The Schottenstein Center in a statement.

His concerts in Denver, New Orleans, and Nashville are also listed as postponed.

Drake last performed in Columbus in 2016, and it is his first tour since headlining the “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent “Her Loss” in collaboration with 21 Savage, a 2020 Grammy winner for Best Rap Song, who will join Drake for the entire tour.