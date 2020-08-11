Dr. Pepper confirms soda shortage, but announces Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda is now permanent flavor

(WJW) — Haven’t been able to find any of your favorite Dr. Pepper brands on store shelves?

Dr. Pepper announced Tuesday that there is, indeed, a shortage of its products.

In a tweet, the company said it applies to all flavors of Dr. Pepper, including the newest addition to the family: Dr. Pepper and Cream Soda.

The tweet states: “Having trouble finding your favorite Dr. Pepper product? We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide while ensuring the safety of our employees. We appreciate your patience, and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr. Pepper products.”

While many on Twitter were bummed, several others were happy to hear that Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda was officially a member of the family:

