Dr. Pepper confirms soda shortage, but announces Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda is now permanent flavor

(WJW) — Haven’t been able to find any of your favorite Dr. Pepper brands on store shelves?

Dr. Pepper announced Tuesday that there is, indeed, a shortage of its products.

In a tweet, the company said it applies to all flavors of Dr. Pepper, including the newest addition to the family: Dr. Pepper and Cream Soda.

The tweet states: “Having trouble finding your favorite Dr. Pepper product? We’re doing everything we can to get it back into your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide while ensuring the safety of our employees. We appreciate your patience, and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr. Pepper products.”

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight!



Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

While many on Twitter were bummed, several others were happy to hear that Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda was officially a member of the family:

Cream Soda is my favorite flavor, so hearing that it’s permeant is the best news I’ve heard so far — Lord Panda (@_Panda_Aleman_) August 10, 2020

Omg I’m so happy that it’s staying!!! The cream soda Dr Pepper is my jam! — Shelbo🐺 (@sfoguth) August 10, 2020

Is there going to be a diet version of the Dr Pepper/Cream Soda flavour? As a diabetic, I’m not ruling out the full-sugar version, but I certainly couldn’t drink it as often…



Also, that flavour is AWESOME. — Beth Johnson 🔭☄️🌋🏳️‍🌈 (@planetarypan) August 10, 2020

