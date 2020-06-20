DQ’s new Piñata Party Blizzard has sweet surprise inside

(WJW) — Summer is officially in full swing! Are you in need of a sweet treat? Dairy Queen’s new Piñata Party Blizzard may just be the perfect warm-weather delicacy.
The limited-edition Blizzard hit DQs nationwide on Thursday, according to People. It will be available while supplies last.
The Piñata Party Blizzard reportedly has a confetti cake surprise inside.
It essentially mimics the piñata cake concept — It features a blend of vanilla soft serve, confetti cake pieces and pink confetti icing but also has a surprise center that is filled with confetti cake and white chocolate stars. The Blizzard is then topped with whipped cream and edible rainbow glitter.
A small Piñata Party Blizzard will cost about $3.99, depending on the DQ location.
DQ has also added several other fun summer flavors to their Blizzard menu, including the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard which features the same vanilla soft serve and pink confetti icing blend that the Piñata Party Blizzard has. The difference? The Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard is also loaded with frosted animal cookie pieces. It’s then topped off with cookie crumbles and rainbow sprinkles.
DQ’s summer menu should be available at most locations through at least August.
It also features some fan favorites like the Cotton Candy Blizzard, the Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard, and the Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard.
Customers are encouraged to reach out to their local DQ for more information regarding menu options.
