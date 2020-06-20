DQ’s new Piñata Party Blizzard has sweet surprise inside

(WJW) — Summer is officially in full swing! Are you in need of a sweet treat? Dairy Queen’s new Piñata Party Blizzard may just be the perfect warm-weather delicacy.

The limited-edition Blizzard hit DQs nationwide on Thursday, according to People. It will be available while supplies last.

RSVP to the #FirstDayOfSummer with the NEW #PiñataPartyBLIZZARD Treat. Filled with your favorite party flavors, and a surprise center of confetti cake white choco stars. Try it today in the drive-thru or with takeout. Only here for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/R0ZPW71lfq — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 20, 2020

The Piñata Party Blizzard reportedly has a confetti cake surprise inside.

It essentially mimics the piñata cake concept — It features a blend of vanilla soft serve, confetti cake pieces and pink confetti icing but also has a surprise center that is filled with confetti cake and white chocolate stars. The Blizzard is then topped with whipped cream and edible rainbow glitter.

A small Piñata Party Blizzard will cost about $3.99, depending on the DQ location.

DQ has also added several other fun summer flavors to their Blizzard menu, including the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard which features the same vanilla soft serve and pink confetti icing blend that the Piñata Party Blizzard has. The difference? The Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard is also loaded with frosted animal cookie pieces. It’s then topped off with cookie crumbles and rainbow sprinkles.

The NEW DQ Frosted Animal Cookie BLIZZARD Treat is blended with Frosted Animal Cookie pieces and pink confetti frosting. It makes for one sweet adventure. pic.twitter.com/2NjMso9nhh — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 12, 2020

DQ’s summer menu should be available at most locations through at least August.

It also features some fan favorites like the Cotton Candy Blizzard, the Oreo Cheesecake Blizzard, and the Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard.

Customers are encouraged to reach out to their local DQ for more information regarding menu options.

The NEW Summer BLIZZARD Treat Menu featuring six summer flavors with NEW OREO Cheesecake, Frosted Animal Cookie, Raspberry Fudge Bliss, and Wonder Woman Cookie Collision. And back-for-the-summer favorites like S’mores and Cotton Candy. — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 10, 2020

