(WJW) – A salmonella outbreak has been traced back to cantaloupes and multiple brands are being recalled.

So far 43 people in 15 states, including Ohio, have been sickened, 17 of which required hospitalization.

The affected brands include whole cantaloupes with stickers reading “Malichita,” “4050,” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique.”

These cantaloupes were sold in numerous states between October 16 and October 23, 2023.

Additionally, pre-cut cantaloupe products under the Vinyard brand have also been recalled. This includes cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys sold in Oklahoma stores from October 30 to November 10, 2023. Most of these products bear a yellow label with the word “Vinyard,” while some may have a red label with “Fresh.”

Moreover, ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin have recalled whole and pre-cut cantaloupes. The affected products have best-by dates between October 27 and October 31, 2023.

The CDC reports Ohio has 1 to 2 cases.

The illnesses across the US are from October 16 and November 6.

The CDC believes many more have been sickened than is known right now.

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak,” the CDC reports.