MONROE CITY, Utah (WJW) – Ambulance services in a Utah community were maxed out on New Year’s Eve day after about two dozen people became sick from carbon monoxide exposure at a local church.

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the series of incidents started to unfold on Dec. 31 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Officials said the first call was for a four year old girl with breathing problems. About an hour later, EMS were called back to the church for an adult male that felt sick. Then later, a family reported headaches after they arrived home from church.

“The Monroe City fire department was called in to check the building for possible carbon monoxide poisoning. There was higher levels of carbon monoxide discovered and the building was evacuated,” wrote the department in a post to Facebook.

As the day progressed, officials said, several more reported feeling sick.

“In all, 22 individuals were needing to be transported to hospitals out of the area for carbon monoxide poisoning treatment. This required 10 ambulance transports to get everyone to a hospital that had a hyperbaric chamber that could treat the patients,” explained officials. “Sevier County did not have enough ambulances or personnel for this many transports so other agencies were contacted for assistance.”

The cause of the carbon monoxide release was not immediately detected.