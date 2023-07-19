YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators discovered dozens of animals in a Youngstown home after a neighbor was asked to take care of them while the person who lived in the home was away.

Agents with Animal Charity, the Mahoning County Dog Warden, and Youngstown police were sent to a home in the 2500 block of Rosewood Avenue Tuesday morning.

Besides more than a dozen dogs as well as cats, chickens, and rodents, workers removed 40 snakes of different varieties, including pythons and boa constrictors, all said to be pets of the man who moved into the home a week ago.

“I couldn’t even tell you how many cases like this we’ve done. Zoo houses, we’ve been calling them. This is another zoo house,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity of Ohio.

But, the home was just red-tagged by police on Monday as uninhabitable.

“No water, no electric, you know, things like that,” MacMurchy said.

We’re told the man who was staying at the home and owns all the animals was arrested last week and is now in the Mahoning County Jail. He had asked a neighbor to look after the animals, that was, until she discovered what was inside.

“It was just, it was too difficult and I don’t know how else to say it — task… consuming,” said neighbor Paulette Branch.

Branch says she then called Animal Charity and agents and police secured the home until they could return with more help. A herpetologist from the Cleveland area identified the snakes as non-venomous and took them to a reptile sanctuary.

As for the other animals, agents said they all had been neglected for some time.

“There is numerous ones with bite wounds. They have severe ear infections. They’re extremely dehydrated because they have now gone several days without food and water,” MacMurchy said.

For now, the dogs and cats will remain in the care of Animal Charity while the agency looks for new homes for them and tries to raise money to open a new, larger shelter.