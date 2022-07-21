SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter says the number of sexual assaults alleged to have happened in dorms for Cedar Point employees in the last five years is alarming.

Since 2017, there have been 28 reports of sexual assaults reported to the Sandusky Police Department that allegedly took place inside the dorms.

“There has always been a problem there historically, and we tried to deal with those cases aggressively,” Baxter told the FOX 8 I-Team. “They live in close quarters; they wake up the next morning and someone alleges there has been a violation. Many times, the victim can’t remember what happened so it makes it difficult to prosecute these cases.”

Prosecutors say they have taken several cases to the grand jury but have only received a few indictments.

Baxter believes programs to help educate employees about sexual assaults, and how to protect themselves are the key to preventing some of these crimes from happening.

Baxter and Sarah Reynolds, Erie County Victim Assistance Director, say their office along with the Tri-County Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner/Sexual Assault Response Team has offered to present an educational program to Cedar Point employees and managers.

“Unfortunately, Cedar Point officials did not take advantage of the program,” Baxter said. “We would like to be able to start offering preventable measures. We hope that in the future Cedar Point will either take us up on the offer or at least get some other training for their employees.”

We did reach out to Cedar Point officials asking to discuss the issue but have not yet received a response.



