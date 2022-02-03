Dozens of property damage claims filed days after plow propels snow over turnpike median

Previously aired video above shows police dashcam when responding to the scene

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of property damage claims have been filed days after a plow propelled snow over an Ohio Turnpike median during a winter weather event.

As of Wednesday, 44 vehicle owners have filed property damage claims after their vehicles were hit with debris and ice, according to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 when troopers say a plow truck traveling westbound on the turnpike between SR 4 and SR 250 caused snow and ice to be thrown into eastbound lanes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

The employee is currently on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.