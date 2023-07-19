GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Teachers are leaving the Garfield Heights City School District at a staggering pace with dozens turning in resignations ahead of the next school year, citing lack of administrative support and safety issues.

According to the Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association, 74 teachers submitted resignations and 67 were approved, accounting for 28% of staff. Last year, nearly 50 teachers did the same, said Susan Hart, a spokesperson for the association.

“It’s hard to see this,” said Hart. “I would say the stability isn’t there for the staff and the students.”

During the public comment portion of a school board meeting this week, members said the district is doing a disservice to teachers.

“The school would become less and less safe. It did not hold students accountable, blew off teachers’ concerns. Dangerous behaviors became more rampant,” said Dawn Majors, chairperson of association, reading a statement during the meeting.

Brianna Peck, a teacher at the district who turned in her resignation, said, “It took nearly a year to stop jumping every time the announcement came on after our two lockdowns and numerous shelter-in-place incidents in the 21-22 school year.”

Another issue is teacher salary. Hart said district teachers are the lowest paid in all of Cuyahoga County.

The majority of resignations are middle school teachers, followed by intervention specialists and all five school psychologists. A school district spokesperson said they are actively working to hire quality teachers.

Hart said it’s difficult to determine what specific changes would help retain more teachers.

“All of us as a district just need to continue to see what we can do to keep the schools, the teachers, staff, the students, the parents, everybody safe,” said Hart.

A written statement on behalf of the district said in part:

School safety and security is a top priority in our district, and we have increased security personnel, added metal detectors at the High School and Middle School, and intensified our partnership with Garfield Heights Police Department, among other ways of bolstering these efforts. Our vision to be a premier educational institution recognized throughout the State of Ohio remains unwavering.