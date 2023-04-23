HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — While many spent Sunday relaxing, about 40 kids and their parents spent the day helping senior citizens in Hudson do some much needed yard work.

Members of the Western Reserve Native Sons and Daughters took part in a spring cleanup by helping some disabled seniors.

“We are a group of dads, mostly in Hudson, that want to be involved in our sons and daughters lives,” said Tony Havlicek, WRNSD Boys Tribe Chief.

Havlicek said the group wanted to do something to help out others. The group spent a few hours raking, cleaning out flower beds and doing other yard work.

Photo courtesy Tony Havlicek

Photo courtesy Tony Havlicek

Havlicek, who took part in the event with his two children, Shelby and Blake, said the seniors they helped were extremely grateful.

The kids that took part in the event ranged from 5 to 15 years old.

“Being Earth Day [weekend] we all decided we could get back together and give back to the seniors in Hudson,” Havlicek said. “The seniors we are helping out are either widows or having a hard time right now. We figured this was a good way to give back to the community and get our kids out in the sun.”

The senior citizens they helped were chosen after reaching out to the Hudson Senior Network.