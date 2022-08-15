CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Huntington Convention Center has opened about 30 new part-time hourly jobs in operations, housekeeping, security, set-up and guest services.

A job fair for full-time and part-time roles is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the center’s atrium, 1 St. Clair Ave. NE, according to a news release.

Interested candidates are encouraged to first apply online and bring a current resume to the job fair. Experience is preferred. Hours will vary based on the position.

For more information, contact Human Resources Manager Cheryl Giardini at 216-920-1439 or cgiardini@clevelandconventions.com.

The center is managed by ASM Global.