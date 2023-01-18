The handgun on the right was detected on Sept. 20. (TSA photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Federal agents last year seized 35 handguns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, new federal data shows.

That’s down from the 43 guns seized in 2021, but still above year-end totals in each of the prior three years, according to a Wednesday news release from the Transportation Security Administration. It’s also fewer than the number of guns seized last year at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

About 1 in every 131,100 Hopkins passengers had a gun, the data shows. That rate is below the national average of about 1 firearm for every 116,400 travelers screened.

Here’s a look at the number of firearms seized at TSA checkpoints in Ohio airports each year since 2018:

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) 35 43 19 26 23 John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) 40 33 24 29 26 Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) 2 4 4 3 4 Dayton International Airport (DAY) 13 4 1 7 9 Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) 2 5 1 1 1 Source: U.S. Transportation Security Administration

Airports in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston each had hundreds of guns caught at TSA checkpoints last year, the most of any airport nationwide, according to administration data.

Nationwide, federal agents stopped more than 6,500 firearms at TSA checkpoints at more than 260 airports in 2022, and nearly 9 in 10 were loaded, according to the administration. About 761 million passengers and crew members were screened across the country. That’s up from nearly 6,000 guns seized in 2021.

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is an expensive, dangerous mistake that far too many people are making,” Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Don Barker is quoted in the release. “Our TSA officers are doing a fantastic job preventing weapons from making their way onboard aircraft, but the responsibility falls to passengers to pack smart and keep prohibited items out of their baggage.”

What are the penalties?

The civil penalty for bringing weapons to an airport has increased, the administration announced last month, and it can reach as high as $14,950, based on the circumstances in each case — like if a passenger is caught with explosives.

Those caught a firearm will also have their TSA PreCheck eligibility revoked for at least five years.

How to fly with firearms

Air travelers can fly with firearms in checked baggage so long as they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter, according to the release.

Travelers should also check with their airline for specific firearm and ammunition rules as well as the firearm laws in their destination.

Check the administration website for more rules on traveling with firearms.