PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – More than two dozen dogs rescued from “horrifying living conditions” in Georgia will arrive in Northeast Ohio on Wednesday in hopes of finding a fresh start.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA said they will be taking in 29 surviving dogs and puppies that were rescued from “reprehensible living conditions” at an “unsafe shelter” in Heard County, Georgia.

Officials said, more than 200 dogs were found on the property in question. They say, some dogs were found deceased while others were “emaciated, diseased, dehydrated, and mutilated.”

The SPCA said, while neighboring counties stepped in to help, out-of-state assistance was needed due to the large number of dogs rescued.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA said among the dogs they will receive, 7 may be puppies with their ears torn off.

“We would like the public to know we’re bringing these babies in and they will be in need of the absolute very best homes once they’re ready to go home,” said Stefanie Merkosky with Northeast Ohio SPCA. “These poor animals who have already endured so much pain and suffering deserve to find the happy, carefree life they so desperately deserve.”

Eventually, the dogs will be available for adoption. A specific date has not yet been set and will depend on the overall health of the dogs.