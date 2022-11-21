The Terminal Tower and Public Square in Cleveland Ohio colorfully lit up for Christmas

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s production of Winterland.

Roads will be closed starting Friday at 9 a.m. and go through Sunday at 9 a.m.

Friday, November 25 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, November 27 at 9 a.m.

Superior, between East and West Roadway

Saturday, November 26 at 7 a.m. to Sunday, November 27 at 1 a.m.

East Roadway and West Roadway

South Roadway in front of Tower City to Euclid Ave

Superior, West 3 rd to East 3 rd ; Access maintained to Renaissance Hotel

to East 3 ; Access maintained to Renaissance Hotel Superior at East 3 rd ; Exit the Hyatt garage Eastbound on Superior

; Exit the Hyatt garage Eastbound on Superior Superior at West 3 rd ; Valet access maintained

; Valet access maintained Frankfurt at West 3 rd

Euclid at East 6 th ; Residential, valet and hotel access maintained

; Residential, valet and hotel access maintained South Roadway to Southbound Ontario; Northbound traffic from Ontario to Euclid Eastbound, maintained

Ontario at St. Clair; Access to Marriott loading dock maintained

Rockwell from West Mall Drive to West Roadway

A tree lighting ceremony will kick off the winter season with festivities beginning at noon on Saturday.

For a complete list of Park-N-Ride station locations and schedules, you can visit the RTA website. If you will be driving to the event, find the perfect spot with Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Parking and Transportation Guide.