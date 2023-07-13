CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man accused of shooting nine people in downtown Cleveland is going before a judge for the first time in the case.

25-year-old Jaylon Jennings is expected to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court for arraignment on Thursday morning.

Officials have already asked a judge to set a high bond to keep Jennings in jail. Police call him a “safety risk” based on the mass shooting, and his prior record in Lorain County involving drugs and more.

Jennings was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened Sunday around 2:26 a.m. on West Sixth Street in the Warehouse District. Nine people were shot and injured but were expected to be OK. Most of the victims were shot either in their legs or feet.

Security video obtained from Bobby George, owner of the Barley House, shows the chaotic moments following the shooting.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the mayor gave credit to George. He had put up a $50,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest.

George tells FOX 8 a tipster came forward to him with information about the suspected gunman. George says he connected the tipster with police.

The warrant obtained by the I-Team states the suspect was seen “observing several victims in the Rumor Bar and Lounge.” The suspect was also seen “intentionally retrieving a firearm described as a Glock firearm with an extended magazine from the trunk of his vehicle” in a parking lot at 1299 W. 6th St.

The warrant states he “deliberately approached his victims firing shots.” Investigators have not determined a motive.

According to U.S. Marshals, investigators tracked down the suspect to a residence on Toledo Avenue in Lorain on Tuesday.