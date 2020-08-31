Downtown Cleveland’s Tower City Cinemas is officially closed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Cinemas announced today that after operating Tower City Cinemas for more than 20 years, they are officially closing the spot down.

“While Tower City Cinemas has been closed since March due to the on-going health crisis, with the lease expiring, a decision was made to not reopen the theater,” Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, said in a statement.

Tower City Cinemas joins a long list of businesses that have exited the downtown Cleveland mall over the last few years.

However, Cleveland Cinemas continues to run four other theaters in the area, including two of which have already opened: Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights and Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls.

Reopening dates for Oberlin’s Apollo Theatre and the Capitol Theatre on Cleveland’s west side are reportedly coming shortly.

“We remain committed to movie-goers in Cleveland and we look forward to serving our Tower City patrons at our other cinemas,” Forman said in the statement.

Find out more about Cleveland Cinemas at clevelandcinemas.com.

