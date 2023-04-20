*Attached video: Earth Day kicks off ‘race season’ at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) – You can soon explore Downtown Cleveland with self-guided and tour guide-led hikes, starting June 1.

During the “Take a Hike” tours, presented by the Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation in partnership with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, you’ll meet historical Clevelanders who are portrayed by actors and actresses, sharing their story, role and impact in shaping the city.

Tours are available seven days a week, with seven different tours offered in June and July and seven new ones offered in August and September.

Guided tours begin June 1 and continue through September 30. All tours are 90 minutes, except for Friday’s 45-minute lunchtime tour, according to the Historic Gateway Neighborhood Corporation.

Pre-registration is recommended as space is limited. For more information, click here.