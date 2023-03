CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews are on the scene where a downtown Cleveland street collapsed above a water main break on Sunday.

A hole appeared at the intersection of Ontario Street and St. Clair Avenue at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

WJW photo

The water main break happened at around 10:30 a.m., according to a tweet from Cleveland Division of Police Third District.

Water main break at Ontario and St. Clair in Cleveland (Courtesy of Cleveland police)

No injuries have been reported but people are asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.