Downtown Cleveland stores damaged, looted after protests

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Vandalism spread throughout downtown Cleveland following Saturday’s police brutality protests.

The event began peacefully at the Free Stamp at 1:30 p.m., but hours after the event ended, unrest continued . The city of Cleveland issued a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights.

People were caught on video smashing the windows at Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue. While the staff stayed in the bathroom, people took everything from the store.

Nearby Geiger’s was also looted. Video on social media showed more people damaging property at Playhouse Square.

Currently smashing up Playhouse square pic.twitter.com/Z2OvDdP9uz — Pete Marek (@PeteMarek) May 30, 2020

Also on Euclid Avenue, a group took turns hitting the glass of an RTA bus stop.

Saturday night, Governor DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard to help respond to the violent incidents in Cleveland.

“At approximately 6:00 p.m., I received a call from Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson expressing serious concerns about the safety of Cleveland residents and peace officers following violent demonstrations there this afternoon. As is the case in Columbus, it is believed to be a relatively small group of violent individuals who are drowning out the voices of the many citizens who are peacefully expressing their desire for justice and change. “