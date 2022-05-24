CLEVELAND (WJW)– Workers at the Starbucks on West 6th Street in Cleveland unanimously voted to form a union on Tuesday.

It becomes one of the first Starbucks locations in Ohio to unionize, joining a downtown Columbus store.

“Today marks a great victory for the workers at the West 6th Street Starbucks, and for the entire greater Cleveland labor movement,” said North Shore AFL-CIO Executive Secretary Dan O’Malley, in a statement.

“These hourly-wage workers endured unrelenting attacks from high-priced union busters as they joined together to form a collective voice in their workplace. No matter what adversity came their way, these Starbucks employees stood strong, and they won. On behalf of the Cleveland labor movement, congratulations and welcome to the family.”

Employees at the West 6th Street store filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election in early January.

A Buffalo, New York, store was the first Starbucks to form a union at the end of 2021. Soon after, workers are more than 50 other locations petitioned to do the same.