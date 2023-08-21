**Find out about Mabel’s BBQ restaurant in the video above.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 15 locally-owned restaurants are inviting foodies from all over Northeast Ohio to come out for Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week.
The event runs from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 14, offering prix fixe three-course menus that start at $20 for lunch and $39 for dinner per customer.
“This week-long event gives people the chance to experience their favorite restaurants in a different, exciting way or to try new establishments,” said Michael Deemer, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland, Inc. “All while supporting businesses that play a critical role in sustaining and growing our city’s core and economic engine.”
Participating restaurants are from all over the area, not just in the city, and it’s a perfect time to try out a spot you may have eyeing.
- Acqua di Luca
- Betts
- Blue Point Grille
- Cleveland Chop
- Gabriels Southern Table + Whiskey
- Ghost Light
- Hofbrauhaus
- House of Creole
- Johnny’s Downtown
- Lulo Kitchen
- Mabels BBQ
- Mallorca
- Pickwick & Frolic
- Southern Tier Brewery
- Taza: A Lebanese Grill
- The Centro
- TURN Bar + Kitchen
Don’t forget to plan ahead and make reservations at the restaurants allowing for those and also to tip well. Find out more about Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week right here.