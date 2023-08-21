**Find out about Mabel’s BBQ restaurant in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More than 15 locally-owned restaurants are inviting foodies from all over Northeast Ohio to come out for Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week.

The event runs from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Thursday, Sept. 14, offering prix fixe three-course menus that start at $20 for lunch and $39 for dinner per customer.

“This week-long event gives people the chance to experience their favorite restaurants in a different, exciting way or to try new establishments,” said Michael Deemer, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland, Inc. “All while supporting businesses that play a critical role in sustaining and growing our city’s core and economic engine.”

Participating restaurants are from all over the area, not just in the city, and it’s a perfect time to try out a spot you may have eyeing.

Acqua di Luca

Betts

Blue Point Grille

Cleveland Chop

Gabriels Southern Table + Whiskey

Ghost Light

Hofbrauhaus

House of Creole

Johnny’s Downtown

Lulo Kitchen

Mabels BBQ

Mallorca

Pickwick & Frolic

Southern Tier Brewery

Taza: A Lebanese Grill

The Centro

TURN Bar + Kitchen

Don’t forget to plan ahead and make reservations at the restaurants allowing for those and also to tip well. Find out more about Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week right here.