Downtown Cleveland Public Library closes for inauguration out of ‘abundance of caution’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Main Library branch and Louis Stokes Wing in downtown Cleveland are closing for inauguration Wednesday, Cleveland Public Library announced.

“It is our sincere hope that the transition of power is peaceful across the country, but out of an abundance of caution for our staff and patrons, the Library is issuing a special closing for its Main Library and Louis Stokes Wing,” the Cleveland Public Library said in a statement.

Main Library's locations will be closed on Wednesday, January 20. Main Library and the Louis Stokes Wing will resume service on Thursday, January 21 at 10 a.m.



All other branches remain open Wednesday for walk-up and drive-up services.

The downtown location is back at it again Thursday, open its usual hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.