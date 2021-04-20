Downtown Cleveland hotels, restaurants and more hiring ahead of NFL Draft

**Cleveland’s temporary outdoor dining legislation is continuing, as seen in the related video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are service jobs aplenty available in downtown Cleveland this month, thanks to employers readying for the upcoming NFL Draft to descend on the city.

The following companies are hiring for myriad positions, including bartenders, servers, hotel staff, barbers and more:

Acqua di Luca

Barley House

Blue Point Grille

Chocolate Bar

City Tap Cleveland

Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square

Exodus Hair and Barber Lounge

Flannery’s Pub

Flat Iron Café

Hyatt Regency Cleveland

Kernels by Chrissie

LULO Kitchen & Juice Bar/LULO Restobar

Marble Room

Metropolitan at The 9

Orangetheory Fitness

Phoenix Coffee

Pickwick & Frolic

Residence Inn Cleveland Downtown

St. Clair Ballroom and Key Center

The Ivy

The Nauti Mermaid

The Studio Salon Downtown

The Westin Cleveland Downtown

Towne Park, LLC

Winking Lizard Tavern Group

Yours Truly Restaurant of Playhouse Square

Find out more on the Greater Cleveland Partnership website right here. Companies looking to hire can also get listed by heading here.

The NFL Draft runs from April 29 through May 1.