Downtown Cleveland hotels, restaurants and more hiring ahead of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are service jobs aplenty available in downtown Cleveland this month, thanks to employers readying for the upcoming NFL Draft to descend on the city.
The following companies are hiring for myriad positions, including bartenders, servers, hotel staff, barbers and more:
- Acqua di Luca
- Barley House
- Blue Point Grille
- Chocolate Bar
- City Tap Cleveland
- Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square
- Exodus Hair and Barber Lounge
- Flannery’s Pub
- Flat Iron Café
- Hyatt Regency Cleveland
- Kernels by Chrissie
- LULO Kitchen & Juice Bar/LULO Restobar
- Marble Room
- Metropolitan at The 9
- Orangetheory Fitness
- Phoenix Coffee
- Pickwick & Frolic
- Residence Inn Cleveland Downtown
- St. Clair Ballroom and Key Center
- The Ivy
- The Nauti Mermaid
- The Studio Salon Downtown
- The Westin Cleveland Downtown
- Towne Park, LLC
- Winking Lizard Tavern Group
- Yours Truly Restaurant of Playhouse Square
Find out more on the Greater Cleveland Partnership website right here. Companies looking to hire can also get listed by heading here.
The NFL Draft runs from April 29 through May 1.