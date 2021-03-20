Downtown Cleveland club cited for violating state COVID-19 orders

**Related Video Above: Federal grant money expected to help local bars and restaurants stay afloat**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Last night, one Ohio club were found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Despite a statewide curfew now being lifted, other health orders, such as mask wearing and proper social distancing are still in place.

Here’s what the club, located in downtown Cleveland on St. Clair, was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

The DSTRKT Club, Cleveland: Agents arrived at the establishment around 12:30 a.m. to find customers not social distancing and standing very close together. At the bar, patrons were seen ordering drinks while standing directly behind those seated at the bar top. Few physical barriers were put in place throughout the establishment, agents said, and most people (staff and customers alike) were not wearing masks. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

The case will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and includes potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

Three other Cleveland bars were cited earlier this week following St. Patrick’s Day.