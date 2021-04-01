Downtown Cleveland buildings to get NFL Draft makeover

CLEVELAND (WJW)– You’ll soon see signs of the 2021 NFL Draft all over downtown Cleveland.

Destination Cleveland, the convention and visitors bureau, presented renderings to the Cleveland City Planning Commission last week. Buildings like the Jack Cleveland Casino, Rock Hall and Euclid Arcade will be decked out in signs for the draft.

The script Cleveland signs, located in Tremont, Edgewater Park, North Coast Harbor, Euclid Beach and The Foundry, will also get draft-themed additions. Even the Euclid trolley and the Steamship William G. Mather Museum will get temporary makeovers.

Throughout downtown, Cleveland sports trivia will be projected on buildings like the Westin.

Also featured will be murals from the Voices of CLE, a public art project.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. and ends Saturday, May 1 with events at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.