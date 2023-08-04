*Attached video: Popular pizza place from NE Ohio town opens new location

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Downtown Cleveland’s Geraci’s Slice Shop will be giving 100 slices away for free each month, but you’ll have to hunt for them.

Beginning in August, Geraci’s Slice Shop located in the Gateway District of Downtown Cleveland is kicking off its monthly Pizza Flash Mob.

A press release from Geraci’s says the restaurant will announce a time and place for free pizza on social media each month.

Clues will be given on their Instagram page in the days leading to the Pizza Flash Mob and the time and location of where to find free pizza will be announced one hour before.

To get your free slice, follow Geraci’s Slice Shop on Instagram.