Downtown Akron kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The holiday season is upon us and downtown Akron is kicking things off with their annual tree lighting celebration Friday evening.

Guests are welcome to enjoy everything from Christmas carols and free hot chocolate to a visit from Santa Claus at Lock 3.

Festivities start at 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting ceremony and a fireworks display thanks to Downtown Akron Partnership at 7:30 p.m.

Guests who come out to downtown Akron this holiday season can also take part in ice skating and indoor Putt-Putt, among other activities. For more information, visit www.lock3live.com.

