1  of  4
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,137 cases, 19 deaths; Gov. DeWine gives update Coronavirus headlines: New York has more than 44,000 positive cases Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis

Downed wires close I-77 in Bath Township

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
lines over 77

(Photo: Dave Bradford/FOX 8)

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Both directions of Interstate 77 in Bath Township will be closed for several hours on Friday.

Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said crews were stringing fiber optic cables across the interstate when a truck towing portable signs caught the wires. The incident brought down live electric and fiber optic lines across the interstate at Ghent Road.

No injuries were reported.

The closure is expected to last eight hours, Sinopoli said. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Route 18.

Sinopoli said the same thing happened in the same location a week ago when a tractor trailer clipped the lines because they may have been too low. 

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral