Downed wires close I-77 in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Both directions of Interstate 77 in Bath Township will be closed for several hours on Friday.

Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said crews were stringing fiber optic cables across the interstate when a truck towing portable signs caught the wires. The incident brought down live electric and fiber optic lines across the interstate at Ghent Road.

No injuries were reported.

The closure is expected to last eight hours, Sinopoli said. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Route 18.

Sinopoli said the same thing happened in the same location a week ago when a tractor trailer clipped the lines because they may have been too low.