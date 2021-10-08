Down again? Some users have trouble with Facebook, Instagram days after worldwide outage

FILE – In this March 29, 2018, file photo is the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 Ireland agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WJW) – It may feel like déjà vu for some people as Facebook experiences more technical difficulties Friday afternoon.

In the same week as a worldwide outage that left Facebook in the dark for hours, some users are once again having trouble accessing and using the site, as well as the company’s suite of platforms like Instagram.

The company announced on Twitter that they’re aware of the issue and working to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

Monday’s global outage even affected its own employees, but the company said the cause wasn’t malicious.

In a statement explaining the issue in technical verbiage, the company said the problem stemmed from an internal “faulty configuration change” and not an outside source.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt,” Facebook said.

The company, which has more than 3.5 billion users, made clear no user data was compromised during Monday’s outage that showed just how reliant we’ve become on these products.

All of this came at a time that Facebook was under the microscope more than usual. Tuesday, a former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen, went before Congress to say that the company continues to choose profits over people, even after data shows that its products are harmful to children and continues to divide Americans.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg later responded to the testimony and Monday’s outage.