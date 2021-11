NEW YORK (WJW) – The Dow dropped 800 points at open as a new COVID-19 variant rattled investors.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) dropped 2.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 (N225) was down 2.5%.

European markets sold off heavily, with major indexes including the FTSE100, France’s CAC40 (CAC40) and Germany’s DAX (DAX) all down by between 2.5% and 3%.

US markets were closed for Thanksgiving and slammed before Friday’s short trading day.

US oil sank nearly 7% to $77.