Dover mayor indicted on 15 counts after allegedly taking wedding ceremony fees meant for city

DOVER, Ohio (WJW) — A mayor in Tuscarawas County has been indicted on 15 criminal counts.

Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is accused of taking fees that the city should have received after performing weddings, Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber said in a statement Friday.

Homrighausen reportedly officiated 231 marriages between 2014 and 2021, receiving up to $9,295 in funds that he did not pass along to the city, state auditors found in an investigation. However, a 2020 audit of the city found that “The city has no policies or ordinances on the books to establish the proper procedures for depositing and accounting for wedding fees,” the Auditor of State’s office said.

The mayor is reportedly facing the following counts, which range from misdemeanors to felonies:

One count of theft in office

One count unlawful interest in public contract

Six counts of fraudulent returns

four counts of improper compensation

Two counts of dereliction of duty

One count of representation by public official

The auditor’s Special Investigations Unit also found the mayor didn’t claim the wedding funds on his taxes, did not declare the payments and also gave a city job to his son, which goes against nepotism laws in the state.

The investigation into the mayor began last year after the office received an anonymous tip regarding the mayor’s wedding ceremony compensation. The Ohio Ethics Commission also helped in the investigation.

FOX 8 News reached out to the mayor’s office for a comment but has not heard back.