DOVER, Ohio (WJW) – A man in Tuscarawas County tells Ohio Lottery officials he plans to pay off all of his bills after winning more than $200,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K, located at 939 N. Wooster Ave in Dover.

The Ohio Lottery announced, James Cox, Jr. won the $202,000 prize in the Rolling Cash 5 drawing on July 31.

After mandatory taxes, he will take home almost $150,000.