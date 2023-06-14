[Editor’s Note: The video above is a highlight of the top stories on FOX8.com for June 14, 2023.]

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A box truck that had been converted into a place for people to live is now being investigated as a crime scene in Ashtabula Township.

Ashtabula County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a double shooting inside the converted truck that left one person dead.

Officials say, a 40-year-old Kingsville woman was killed, and a 42-year-old Ashtabula man was injured during the shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Eureka Road early Wednesday morning.

A call to 911 came to police at about 4:30 a.m. Officials say the caller said two suspects entered the dwelling on the property and shot the male and female victims and then fled on foot.

When deputies arrived, officials say, they found the victims inside a box truck that had been

converted into a residence.

The surviving male victim told deputies that two men came into the truck and attempted to rob them. When the victims told the subjects they didn’t have anything, one of the subjects fired

shots at them, according to a press release. The female victim was shot in the chest and the male victim was shot in the right leg.

The suspects have not yet been located, according to officials.

