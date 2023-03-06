LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – There’s not one, but two new roundabouts coming to Lorain County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the new traffic pattern will be constructed at the State Route 83 and State Route 303 intersections in Grafton Township.

State Route 83 and State Route 303 Double Roundabout_ Courtesy ODOT

ODOT officials say in a press release, the changes will make the intersections safer as well as reduce traffic delays. The area became a priority for the state after ODOT identified the “150 most dangerous intersections in Ohio.”

“These two intersections have experienced high crash rates and have also appeared on the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Highway Safety Program. This intersection was ranked #69 on ODOT’s 2014 Rural Intersection List and ranked #28 in 2018. From 2013-2022, there were 58 crashes including 1 fatal crash, 20 injury crashes, and 37 property damage-only crashes,” said ODOT in a press release.

The area will close Monday, March 13, 2023 for construction and will remain closed for about 90 days.

The final project will include two single-lane roundabouts at the east and west legs of the intersection.

More details on the project can be found, here.

Detour routes include:

State Route 83 Detour: SR 83 north to SR 18, west on SR 18 to SR 301, north on SR 301 to U.S. 20, east on U.S. 20 to SR 57, south on SR 57 to SR 82, east on SR 82 to SR 83, and reverse for southbound motorists on SR 83.

State Route 57 Detour: SR 57 north to SR 18, west on SR 18 to SR 301, north on SR 301 to U.S. 20, east on U.S. 20 to SR 57, and reverse for southbound motorists on SR 57.

State Route 303 Detour: SR 303 east to SR 301, north on SR 301 to U.S. 20, east on U.S. 20 to SR 57, south on SR 57 to SR 82, east on SR 82 to SR 252, south on SR 252 to SR 303, and reverse for westbound motorists on SR 303.

Here is a map of the detour.