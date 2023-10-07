BEDFORD HEIGHTS , Ohio WJW — The Fox 8 I-TEAM has learned that police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Saturday morning outside of a restaurant in Bedford Heights.

Chief of Police Michael Marotta tells the Fox 8 I-Team the shooting happened outside of the Touch of Italy on Aurora Road.

The chief said the two who were killed were brothers and both were in their early 20s.

“There were gunshots exchanged and we have video,” the chief said. “We are looking for the suspects. “

Bedford Heights officials say they have had numerous calls for service at the restaurant in the past few months.

If anyone has information please contact Bedford Heights police as soon as possible.