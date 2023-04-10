*Attached video: ‘Million-dollar baby!’ Hillary Swank shares ultrasound

(WJW) — Hillary Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, have welcomed twins into their family!

Swank, 48, announced her boy and girl on Instagram Sunday with a photo of her holding her newborn babies and looking out at a sunset across the water.

Swank captioned the photo, “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼, Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽.”

Many of Swank’s Instagram followers sent her kind words and congratulations, including comments from Katie Couric, Viola Davis, Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing, Misha Collins, Sharon Stone and Jesse Tyler.

“So happy to see you turkeys soaking up the sea, the sun and the salt air! Love you,” Collins said. “Welcome to planet Earth little ones. Hope you have a lovely stay here.”

Stone said, “God bless honey This is the most extraordinary journey ever ❣️🌹so happy for you all,” and Hargitay kept it simple with a “Welcome home angels❤️,” comment.

Swank announced her pregnancy in October of 2022, according to PEOPLE.