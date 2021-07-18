‘Doses to doors’ vaccine campaign launched in North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, North Carolina (WJW) — Public health officials in North Carolina are bringing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the doors of residents in a campaign they are calling “Doses to Doors.”

According to Mecklenburg County’s website, the public health department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations on demand in neighborhoods across the county and residents should be on the lookout for the mobile vaccination unit.

Nearby in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has fought against the idea calling it “enticing, coercing and intimidating.”

