(WJW) – If you have ever wanted to drink nacho cheese, Doritos is launching a new spirit just for you.

The iconic chip company is teaming up with Empirical for the one-of-a-kind Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit.

Courtesy: Empirical Spirits

According to a press release, it “smells and tastes just like the real thing.” Here’s how they describe it – and how to drink it.

TASTING NOTES: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit

FLAVOR Nacho Cheese, corn tostada, umami, hint of acidity

ENJOY In a Margarita, Bloody Mary, Old Fashioned, neat or over ice, or any way Doritos fans like!

TASTES LIKE The real thing! Experience the indulgent flavors of your favorite snack in liquid form. The spirit opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note.

Pre-orders for the limited-edition bottles start Wednesday, Dec. 13.

It’s being sold for $65 (42% ABV, 750ml) online here. It will be available in limited release in New York and California next month.

See how the surprising combination is made here.