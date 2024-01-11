(WJW) – Doritos makers hope a Super Bowl commercial will get its rolled chips some new fans.

New Doritos Diamita flavors will be highlighted in this year’s commercial.

Joining the original Chile Limón flavor are the new Doritos Dinamita Flamin’ Hot Queso, Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso and Tangy Fiery Lime.

“Doritos has a long history of delivering fan-favorite Super Bowl commercials, but new pack-a-punch flavors, unique shapes and some spicy stars will make Dinamita’s Super Bowl commercial a campaign that will get snackers across the country buzzing like never before,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. “This relaunch of Doritos Dinamita proves that spicy is about more than just heat, and both Dinamita varieties give snackers looking for that extra crunch a new favorite Doritos form.”

The company says the new chips have a “spectrum of flavor and spice.”

Doritos Dinamita is inviting spice fans to “Go ahead, try us.” All five flavors of Doritos Dinamita can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide for $2.49 (4 oz.) and $5.99 (10.75 oz).