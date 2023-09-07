*Above video is a previous story about a carjacking that left a Cleveland attorney ‘stunned’*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A DoorDash delivery person was carjacked at gunpoint, according to Akron Police.

The armed robbers also stole the man’s cell phone, police said. The crime took place on Idaho Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said later that evening they found the victim’s cell phone but his 2014 black Honda Accord was not recovered.

Officers spotted the stolen car Wednesday morning after tracking it to Palmetto Avenue where officers “converged” on the vehicle and three 16-year-olds were inside the car, according to police.

Police said the driver and a passenger were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and receiving stolen property.