MIDDLETON, Mass. (WJW) – A police department in Massachusetts sent officers to help a person who had driven their car into a body of water.

It happened just before midnight on Friday in Middleton, Massachusetts.

Police said the driver was able to get out of the car and walk through the woods to a home, where they called 911.

When officers arrived, they talked to the driver, who was attempting to make a DoorDash delivery and even had the Dunkin’ order in hand.

The driver said they “somehow ended up driving into a body of water” following the GPS to delivery address.

“The vehicle was still running and partially submerged in the water,” police said in a release about the crash.

The DoorDash driver was taken to the hospital. Police said charges are expected.