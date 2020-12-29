DoorDash adds $1 ‘Cleveland fee’ as city council considers action

CLEVELAND (WJW)– With no in-person dining or patio space, offering up German-brewed beer and tasty food has been Hofbrauhaus Cleveland’s bread and butter for the past couple months.

“We are now venturing into having delivery services because really, we’re kinda forced to do that if we want to survive for next few months,” said president Andi Udris.

But now, adding insult to injury, DoorDash is now charging an extra $1 per delivery, called the “Cleveland fee,” with customers footing the bill. DoorDash is one of the nation’s largest delivery apps, recently valued at more than $4 billion.

So many are questioning why the added fees now in the middle of a pandemic while restaurants are still struggling.

Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley is spearheading an ordinance passed in early December that places a 15 percent limit on the commission that third-party food delivery services receive from restaurants on the price of a delivered order. Kelley called this latest move by DoorDash corporate greed.

“We passed this ordinance on the 8th of December. DoorDash went public on the 9th of December. They are a publicly-traded company, they had their initially stock offering one day after we did this. So, they are not in any way hurting for money,” Kelley said.

DoorDash releasing a statement to FOX 8 which reads in part, “In select cities where lawmakers have imposed price regulations that limit our ability to work with restaurant partners, DoorDash is considering various measures to offset their unintended consequences. … this means charging customers an additional fee when they order from restaurants in their city …..”

“They are just not concerned about the restaurant industry. They’re not concerned about Cleveland. They’re only concerned enough pretty much sending a message that they’re big enough that they can do this,” Kelly said.

Meanwhile, Hofbrauhaus is now using Chow Now as its exclusive ordering provider, which prior to this, arranged a fixed, flat fee with DoorDash.

Udris reminded loyal patrons of all sit-down establishments that there are options, other than DoorDash.

“The persons that decides this fate are the customers and they’re gonna decide based on the cost and the quality and say no, we made our choice and we’ll see who stands at the end of it.”

Kelley said Cleveland City Council will immediately look into what they can do legislatively against DoorDash.

