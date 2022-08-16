MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Another neighborhood has become the victim of pranks that may be

related to an online challenge.

Doorbell video captured a juvenile terrorizing a home in Mentor-On-The Lake just after midnight on Sunday.

“The first time it happened, I was at work. Then it happened again and again,” said Nick and April Elzholz.

The couple said they’ve been targeted at least three times in the past month.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police released the video hoping the public would help identify the individual.

“You have different challenges on social media where kids dare each other to do something, but you need to think hard about your decisions because you do not know what house you are pounding on and what that property owner is in fear of,” said Ptl. Tina Messinger.

Mentor-On-The-Lake is not alone. Vandals have been targeting homes all across Northeast Ohio, possibly as a result of an online challenge.

Doorbell video captured juveniles damaging garage doors in Broadview Heights.

Police there also believe it’s part of a social media trend.

Similar incidents are being reported in Brunswick Hills.

Anyone with information on the Mentor-on-the-Lake incident is asked to contact police.