Doorbell camera catches drivers speeding past school bus in Brunswick Hills Township

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) -- Police in Brunswick Hills Township are asking for the public’s help to identify two drivers, who were caught on camera speeding past a stopped Brunswick City Schools yellow bus that was picking up a small child Wednesday morning.

“What’s so disturbing about this is that you can even see the kid as he is approaching the bus, where he stops, like ‘this isn’t right, what’s that car doing,’” township Police Chief Tim Sopkovich told Fox 8.

Investigators say a resident on State Route 303, also known as Center Road, was alarmed when she sent her child to get on the school bus and watched two SUVs speed past the bus.

The video of the drivers ignoring a long-standing law was caught on the family’s doorbell camera.

“It’s simple, if you’re on a two lane road or a three lane road, you have to stop in both directions,” said Chief Sopkovich.

Police are concerned that if people continue to scoff at the law, there will be tragic consequences.

“The worst case is death. You have a child that’s not going to see his parents again and to live with that, I don’t understand how anybody would want to live knowing that they harmed or hurt some kid just because they’re running late to work or they want to pass a bus,” said Sopkovich.

The one mile stretch of Center Road in Brunswick Hills Township where the lawbreakers were caught on camera, is considered one of the most dangerous in Medina County. Last year alone, there were 29 accidents reported on the road.

The township convinced the state of Ohio to conduct a traffic safety study, and in January the state reduced the speed limit from 50 mph to 45 mph on the stretch of roadway.

The police chief says the video of the drivers barreling past the school bus is evidence that some drivers need an attitude adjustment.

“Take the time, it doesn’t take long for a kid to get on a bus, 30 to 40 seconds. This needs to stop, let’s think of our kids first and the safety of our kids getting on the bus,“ he said.

The chief says some of his police officers are now trying to follow some of the buses before and after school. They will issue citations to any violators they catch.