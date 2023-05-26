**Related Video Above: Learn how to make a donut grilled cheese.**

(WJW) – Getting paid to taste test donuts doesn’t sound like a bad gig, right? An online casino is offering just that to one lucky winner.

PlayStar says it will pay someone $1,000 to test and rate donuts from popular chains like Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ and Tim Horton’s.

“With PlayStar’s home in New Jersey boasting over 800 Dunkin’ Donuts locations, but only a handful of Krispy Kreme stores, we were keen to find out once and for all which donut chain reigns supreme,” the casino says on its website.

The winner will receive the $1,000 cash and a chance to have their review published on the casino’s website.

Donut expenses are covered, including deliveries to the winner’s home.

For a chance to win, applicants have to explain why they would make the perfect donut taste-tester candidate. Applicants must be 21 or older to participate.

You can sign up right here.

Registration closes on June 2, which happens to be National Donut Day.