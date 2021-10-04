Don’t worry, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District still ‘functioning’ even if Facebook is not

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As of 3:15 p.m. on Monday, the social media sites Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are still not working for many worldwide.

During the few hours of today’s outage, which appears to have started around 11:30 a.m., people have been forced to take to Twitter to express their true feelings, causing Twitter itself to even post “hello literally everyone” earlier this afternoon.

Meanwhile, locally, the ever-a-good-Twitter-follow account for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District laid out this gem, reassuring its customers:

as long as twitter, tiktok, and sewers are all functioning properly we'll be ok right? — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) October 4, 2021

At this time, an official reason for the outage has not been reported by Facebook, which owns the other two platforms. The company is reportedly working to restore the outages as quickly as possible.