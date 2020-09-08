‘Don’t test our boards of election’: What happens in Ohio if someone tries to vote twice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says you can’t vote twice because of the state’s record-keeping.

With voting safety being scrutinized, LaRose sought to clear up any concerns Ohioans might have.

In a press conference Tuesday discussing the state’s preparedness for the general election on November 3, LaRose explained Ohio’s checks and balances.

“Ohioans should know they’re only going to be allowed to vote once,” LaRose said.

Whether you vote absentee, in-person early, or in-person on Election Day, LaRose said the county elections boards are prepared.

LaRose says it is annotated if you are sent an absentee ballot, just as it would be if you were to vote early in-person.

If you then try to vote on Election Day, the poll worker would tell you the system had marked you as someone who had already voted.

However, if someone were to insist they hadn’t voted, they would be given a provisional ballot on November 3.

That ballot would then be tossed if there was a discrepancy and an absentee or early vote had already been cast.

“If you were to try and vote a second time, if there’s intentionality, there may actually be cause for criminal prosecution,” LaRose said.

“Don’t test our boards of election,” he continued. “They’re good at this”

He says Ohio does not sacrifice accuracy for speed.

LaRose did say that absentee and early votes are processed immediately once they are received, although not tabulated until Election Day.

Absentee ballot requests have been sent to every registered voter in Ohio.

Some people have already begun receiving theirs.

If you plan to vote absentee, you’ll need to fill it out and return it to receive your absentee ballot.

If you vote early, either absentee or in-person, you can track your ballot on the Secretary of State website.

Key dates:

Register to vote or update your registration: Oct. 5

Early in-person voting: Oct. 6 to Nov. 2

Request a vote-by-mail/absentee ballot: Received by noon on Oct. 31

Mail your ballot: Postmarked on or before Nov. 2

Election Day: Nov. 3