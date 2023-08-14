(WJW) – Swimmers and some boaters are being warned to stay out of parts of Lake Erie on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for swimmers in Erie, Lucas, and Ottawa Counties beginning in the afternoon on Monday, August 14. The warning then goes into effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, and Lorain Counties later in the evening.

According to the alert, wind and wave action could make for a high risk of rip currents. The currents can quickly carry swimmers away from the shore. Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water.

There is also a Small Craft Advisory until 4 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the warning, wind and waves could be hazardous. More details on timing and locations can be found, here.