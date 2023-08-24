[Editor’s Note: The video above shows some of the damage and rescue efforts needed as a result of Wednesday night’s storms.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A public advisory has been issued at Edgewater Beach for Thursday, August 24, 2023 after severe storms swept through Northeast Ohio.

According to officials at the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, the advisory is due to a sewage overflow that took place after storms exceeded the capacity of the sewer system.

In a press release, officials say, “visitors—particularly children, the elderly, and those in ill health—are advised to avoid contact with the water and wood debris.”

Before lifting the advisory, crews will sample the water twice per day at ten locations along the beach, and further from shore.

The samples will be tested to determine if E. coli bacteria levels are elevated. Officials say results will be available 24 hours after the sample is collected.

“Once the samples are below the federal and state advisory standards of 235 (which equates to colony counts of E. coli per 100 milliliters of water), the advisory will be lifted, and the Sewer District will discontinue the twice-daily sampling,” read the release.

Over the years, improvements have been made to the Edgewater Sewer System to help prevent overflow situations.

This is the third overflow event is in 2023.