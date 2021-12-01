Don’t see Dr. Oz on FOX 8? Here’s why and what will air instead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In order to be as transparent as possible, FOX 8 is no longer airing Dr. Mehmet Oz’s show due to the celebrity’s announcement he plans to run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.
As our signal bleeds a little bit into Pennsylvania, we have to replace “The Dr. Oz Show” on our air effective Thursday.
Reruns of New Day Cleveland are set to air at 11 a.m. until a new show can replace it in mid January.
Oz, who is a longtime resident of New Jersey but was born in Cleveland, said Tuesday he plans to run as a Republican.