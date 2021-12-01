Don’t see Dr. Oz on FOX 8? Here’s why and what will air instead

FILE – This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz, joins the Republican field of possible candidates aiming to capture Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in next year’s election. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In order to be as transparent as possible, FOX 8 is no longer airing Dr. Mehmet Oz’s show due to the celebrity’s announcement he plans to run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

As our signal bleeds a little bit into Pennsylvania, we have to replace “The Dr. Oz Show” on our air effective Thursday.

Reruns of New Day Cleveland are set to air at 11 a.m. until a new show can replace it in mid January.

Oz, who is a longtime resident of New Jersey but was born in Cleveland, said Tuesday he plans to run as a Republican.